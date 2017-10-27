Northwest Missouri falls in exhibition game to Duke

Northwest Missouri State basketball went from the big stage of a NCAA Division II national championship in March to a chance to play on one of the biggest stages in all of Division I hoops.
The Bearcats squared off against none other than Duke — which is ranked No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll — at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Friday night in an exhibition game that kicked off the season for both programs.
Northwest Missouri lost the game 93-60. The Bearcats got down early — they trailed 56-30 at half — and tried to play catch-up the rest of the way.
It was the ninth consecutive season that the Blue Devils played host to the reigning D-II champion in an exhibition game.
Northwest Missouri finished 35-1 last season with the national title in hand and was led by Division II player of the year Justin Pitts, who went to high school at Blue Springs South.
Pitts averaged 20.9 points and 5.1 assists per game last season. On Friday at Duke, Pitts finished with seven points and four assists.
Ryan Hawkins ended up with 14 points and Joey Witthus 12 for the Bearcats, who will officially start the regular season on Nov. 10 with a game against Upper Iowa in St. Joseph, Mo.
Chris-Ebou Ndow, who played a big role for the Bearcats in their title run, finished with 10 point and two rebounds on Friday, while Brett Dougherty had four points and six rebounds.
Duke’s star player Grayson Allen had 23 points five rebounds and three assists.
