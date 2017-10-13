On location with the new ‘Last Chance U’ in Kansas

More Videos 1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood Pause 0:40 Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 2:02 KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again' 1:00 Mizzou basketball team runs agility, defense drills at practice 1:20 'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:47 Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown lays down the law for his team after sending three students home for smoking marijuana in their dorm room. Brown and his team are ranked seventh in the nation in junior college football and will be the featured school in Season 3 of Netflix's hit documentary series "Last Chance U." Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown lays down the law for his team after sending three students home for smoking marijuana in their dorm room. Brown and his team are ranked seventh in the nation in junior college football and will be the featured school in Season 3 of Netflix's hit documentary series "Last Chance U." Dion Lefler The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com

Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown lays down the law for his team after sending three students home for smoking marijuana in their dorm room. Brown and his team are ranked seventh in the nation in junior college football and will be the featured school in Season 3 of Netflix's hit documentary series "Last Chance U." Dion Lefler The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com