College Sports

July 18, 2017 12:41 PM

Creighton-UCLA, Wisconsin-Baylor are matchups in CBE Hall of Fame semifinals

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Creighton will meet UCLA and Baylor faces Wisconsin in the semifinals of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center on Nov. 20.

Game times will be 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The third-place game and final are Nov. 21. The game times are 6:30 and 9 p.m.

The Blue Jays are a two-time winner of the event and UCLA won the first tournament played at Sprint Center in 2007.

The event tips off one day after the 12th annual induction ceremony with a class that includes Tim Duncan, John Stockton and former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

