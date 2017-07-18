Creighton-UCLA, Wisconsin-Baylor are matchups in CBE Hall of Fame semifinals

Creighton will meet UCLA and Baylor faces Wisconsin in the semifinals of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center on Nov. 20.
Game times will be 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The third-place game and final are Nov. 21. The game times are 6:30 and 9 p.m.
The Blue Jays are a two-time winner of the event and UCLA won the first tournament played at Sprint Center in 2007.
The event tips off one day after the 12th annual induction ceremony with a class that includes Tim Duncan, John Stockton and former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.
