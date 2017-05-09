College Sports

May 09, 2017 4:10 PM

Junior college football player from Gardner Edgerton died of natural causes

By Sam McDowell

Sean Callahan, a Garden City Community College football player who was found unresponsive Sunday, died of natural causes, the Seward County (Kan.) Sheriff’s Office told The Star on Monday.

Undersheriff Gene Ward said the coroner’s office did not release further details.

Callahan, 19, was found unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in Kismet, Kan., according to the sheriff’s office release. He was transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, where he was pronounced dead.

Callahan was a sophomore offensive lineman at Garden City, which won the 2016 national junior college championship. He received his associate degree on Friday, according to the school’s website.

He played high school football at Gardner Edgerton before playing at Highland Community College as a college freshman.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

