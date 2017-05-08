Kansas junior college football player from Gardner found dead

Garden City Community College football player Sean Callahan was found dead Sunday, according to a release from the Seward County (Kan.) Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff Gene Ward said the death was still being investigated as of Monday morning, though it had not yet been considered suspicious.
Callahan, 19, a sophomore offensive lineman from Gardner, received an associate degree from the college during spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, according to a post on the school’s website.
@GCCC_FOOTBALL star @sean_callahan12 passes away: https://t.co/FnyE7YTL92 @KJCCCmedia @NJCAA pic.twitter.com/WVOjCvYP0x— Buster Athletics (@sportsbuster) May 8, 2017
Callahan was found unresponsive at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at a residence in Kismet, according to the sheriff’s office release. Callahan was transported to the Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.
An autopsy is scheduled for sometime this week, Ward said.
