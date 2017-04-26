College results for April 26

Baseball
Abilene Christian 7, Baker 0
Washburn 3-2, Southeastern Oklahoma 0-11
Golf
MIAA MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
In Spring Hill, Kan.; At Sycamore Ridge GC, par 72
Team scores: 1. Central Oklahoma, 884; 2. Washburn, 887; 3. Lindenwood, 890; 4. Central Missouri, 894; 5. Missouri Southern, 902; 6. Southwest Baptist, 906; 7. Missouri Western, 908; 8. Northeastern State, 915; 9. Nebraska-Kearney, 924; 10. Lincoln, 935; 11. Fort Hays State, 972.
Top five individuals: 1. Hughes, CO, 215; 2. Roberts, WAS, 217; 3. (tie) Neil, MS, Springer, CM, Troutman, CO, Van Doren, LIN, Williamson, NES, 218.
MIAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
At Swope Memorial GC, par 72
Team scores: 1. Northeastern State, 956; 2. Lindenwood, 981; 3. Central Oklahoma, 985; 4. Missouri Western, 997. 5. Central Missouri, 1001; 6. Northwest Missouri, 1025. 7. Nebraska-Kearney, 1029; 8. Fort Hays State, 1035; 9. Southwest Baptist, 1131. 10. Lincoln, 1235.
Top five individuals: 1. Limkemann, LIN, 231; 2. Price, NES, 236; 3. Souvannasing, CO, 237; 4. (tie) Wright, NES, and Roberts, CO, 242.
