April 24, 2017

College results for April 24

Colleges

Baseball

Central Missouri 9, Northeastern State 8

Evangel 7-5, Missouri Valley 4-4

Ottawa 9-5, Sterling 4-10

Rockhurst 13-3, Drury 5-4

Truman State 11-8, Mo.-St. Louis 2-4

Softball

Bellarmine 9, Truman State 1

Central Missouri 6-9, Lindenwood 2-1

Lewis 5-1, Rockhurst 3-7

Southwest Baptist 9-8, Lincoln 0-0

AREA GOLF

GREAT KC SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION

At Blue Springs CC, par 72

Individual low gross, low net flight winners

Flight 1: Don Davenport, 73; Jerry Lewis, 64. Flight 2: Pat Gilchrist, 78; Rolan Duffield, 67. Flight 3: Len Roth, 81; Frank VonGeyso, 62. Flight 4: Darnell Spriggs, 83; Duane Baldwin, 64. Flight 5: Warren Krueger, 89; Michael Sparkman, 61. Flight 6: Bill Johnson, 88; Lew Wilcox, 67.

PUBLIC LINKS SENIORS OF KANSAS

At Country Club of Leawood, par 71

Scramble, flight winners

Flight A: Gary Sheneman, Robert Fowler, Duncan Leckie and Terry Schoeni, 51.5; Flight B: Larry Tice, Bill Fay and Gary Nies, 49.3; Flight C: Ken Guyott, George Howe, Terry Young and Harold Norem, 50.5; Flight D: Lee Thaete, John Bruggen, Jerry Sims ande Sam Clough, 43.2.

HOLES IN ONE

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.

AT BLUE SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB: Bill Hahn, No. 6 ,105 yards, 8-iron.

AT THE NATIONAL GOLF CLUB OF KANSAS CITY: Andrew Coulson, No. 14, 120 yards, gap wedge.

AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Daniel Morgan, No. 5, 110 yards, 9-iron.

AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Sharon Swanson, No. 2, 94 yards, pitching wedge.

