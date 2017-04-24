College results for April 24

Colleges
Baseball
Central Missouri 9, Northeastern State 8
Evangel 7-5, Missouri Valley 4-4
Ottawa 9-5, Sterling 4-10
Rockhurst 13-3, Drury 5-4
Truman State 11-8, Mo.-St. Louis 2-4
Softball
Bellarmine 9, Truman State 1
Central Missouri 6-9, Lindenwood 2-1
Lewis 5-1, Rockhurst 3-7
Southwest Baptist 9-8, Lincoln 0-0
AREA GOLF
GREAT KC SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION
At Blue Springs CC, par 72
Individual low gross, low net flight winners
Flight 1: Don Davenport, 73; Jerry Lewis, 64. Flight 2: Pat Gilchrist, 78; Rolan Duffield, 67. Flight 3: Len Roth, 81; Frank VonGeyso, 62. Flight 4: Darnell Spriggs, 83; Duane Baldwin, 64. Flight 5: Warren Krueger, 89; Michael Sparkman, 61. Flight 6: Bill Johnson, 88; Lew Wilcox, 67.
PUBLIC LINKS SENIORS OF KANSAS
At Country Club of Leawood, par 71
Scramble, flight winners
Flight A: Gary Sheneman, Robert Fowler, Duncan Leckie and Terry Schoeni, 51.5; Flight B: Larry Tice, Bill Fay and Gary Nies, 49.3; Flight C: Ken Guyott, George Howe, Terry Young and Harold Norem, 50.5; Flight D: Lee Thaete, John Bruggen, Jerry Sims ande Sam Clough, 43.2.
HOLES IN ONE
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
AT BLUE SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB: Bill Hahn, No. 6 ,105 yards, 8-iron.
AT THE NATIONAL GOLF CLUB OF KANSAS CITY: Andrew Coulson, No. 14, 120 yards, gap wedge.
AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Daniel Morgan, No. 5, 110 yards, 9-iron.
AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Sharon Swanson, No. 2, 94 yards, pitching wedge.
