Kansas Relays results for April 22

Kansas Relays
Saturday, in Lawrence; at Rock Chalk Park
(Race distances in meters)
COLLEGE
Men’s event winners
100: Smith, Nike, 10.16. 200: Crow, unattached, 20.86. 400: Liburd, Garden City CC, 47.14. 800: Cronin, Fort Hays State, 1:50.30. 800 (unseeded): Doce, Lindenwood, 1:51.62. 1,500 (unseeded): Wellnitz, Nebraska-Kearney, 3:49.90. 5,000 (unseeded): McDonald, Kansas, 14:47.41. 10,000: Thomas, Bacone, 29:56.71. 110 hurdles: Burks, Pittsburg State, 14.00. 400 hurdles: Stigler, unattached, 49.38. 3,000 steeplechase (unseeded): Fonseca, Pittsburg State, 9:18.24. 400 relay: Lincoln (Mo.), 40.69. 1,600 relay: Lincoln (Mo.), 3:12.55. 3,200 relay: Emporia State, 7:42.27. Distance medley: Fort Hays State, 10:11.35. Shot put: Mahin, Central Missouri, 56-6.75. Hammer throw: Boellstorff, Concordia (Neb.), 206-5. Long jump: Brooks, unattached, 23-6.25. Triple jump: Edie, Lincoln (Mo.), 14.97m. Discus: Finley, unattached, 64.67m. High jump: Washington, unattached, 6-10.75. Pole vault: Boland, Lindenwood, 17-01. Javelin: Reimer, unattached, 217-8. Decathlon: Kregers, unattached, 7,210 points.
Women’s event winners
100: Lewis, Pittsburg State, 11.75. 200: Cameron, Iowa Western CC, 23.50. 400: Bethune, UMKC, 55.18. 800: Fuchs, Central Missouri, 2:11.21. 800 (unseeded): Dimmick, Kansas, 2:11.95. 1,500 (unseeded): Nolke, UMKC, 4:38.07. 5,000 (unseeded): Torres, Missouri Southern, 17:32.14. 10,000: Brosnan, unattached, 37:11.35. 100 hurdles: Nelson, Pittsburg State, 13.38. 400 hurdles: Spagnola, Minnesota, 58.52. 3,000 steeplechase (unseeded): Palmowski, unattached, 10:42.46. 400 relay: Emporia State, 47.25. 1,600 relay: Kansas, 3:42.73. 3,200 relay: Pittsburg State, 9:31.18. Distance medley: Kansas, 12:04.95. Javelin: Deutscher, Fort Hays State, 156-11. Shot put: Sabin, Minnesota, 52-9.25. Long jump: Stricker, Columbia (Mo.), 19-6.75. High jump: Baker, Friends, 1.70m. Pole vault-collegiate: Kallenberger, Central Missouri, 3.75m. Triple jump: Geubelle, unattached, 13.73m. Discus: Rushin, unattached, 52.66m. Hammer throw: Ogunrinde, Minnesota, 200-5. Heptathlon: Hinton, Texas Tech, 5,372 points.
COLLEGE - QUADRANGULAR
Men’s team scores: 1. Kansas, 231; 2. Southern Illinois, 157; 3. California, 140; 4. UMKC, 101.
Men’s event winners
100: Dancer, Kansas, 10.47. 200: Dancer, Kansas, 21.39. 400: Hazel, Southern Illinois, 46.76. 800: Hoppel, Kansas, 1:50.73. 1,500: Richards, Kansas, 3:53.57. 5,000: Morgan, Kansas, 14:19.59. 110 hurdles: Davis, California, 13.73. 400 hurdles: Johnson, Kansas, 52.43. 3,000 steeplechase: Johnson, UMKC, 9:07.00. 400 relay: UMKC, 40.66. 1,600 relay: Kansas, 3:08.72. Hammer throw: Dudarev, Kansas, 72.65m. Discus: Cooper, Kansas, 202-8. High jump: Landon, Southern Illinois, 7-01.5. Long jump: Bryan, UMKC, 25-2.75. Shot put: Simon, California, 60-10.5. Javelin: Chiesa, 203-10.
Women’s team scores: 1. Minnesota, 195.5; 2. Kansas, 181.5; 3. Southern Illinois, 155.5; 4. California, 128.5.
Women’s event winners
100: Scholis, California, 11.77. 200: Egwim, Minnesota, 23.74. 400: Maloney, Southern Illinois, 54.97. 800: Adams, Kansas, 2:08.72. 1,500: Strandemo, Minnesota, 4:25.50. 5,000: O’Brien, Minnesota, 16:50.49. 100 hurdles: Golding, Minnesota, 13.33. 400 hurdles: Schow, Minnesota, 59.24. 3,000 steeplechase: Coppinger, Kansas, 10:30.03. 400 relay: Minnesota, 44.80. 1,600 relay: Kansas, 3:39.66. Hammer throw: Block, Southern Illinois, 61.15m. Shot put: Sabin, Minnesota, 51-0.25. Pole vault: Taylor, Kansas, 13-10. Javelin: Stallbaumer, Kansas, 153-10. Long jump: Wright, Minnesota, 19-7. Discus: Esser, Minnesota, 187-1.
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys event winners
100: Redmond, Liberty North, 10.57. 400: Booker, Raytown South, 49.83. 800: True, Olp, 1:54.20. 1,600: True, Olpe, 4:13.85. 3,200: Adams, Kearney, 9:13.21. 110 hurdles: Green, St. Thomas Aquinas, 13.71. 300 hurdles: Green, St. Thomas Aquinas, 38.19. 2,000 steeplechase: FitzPatrick, Lakeland, 6:13.76. 400 relay: Christian Brothers College, 42.76. Sunflower 400 relay: Leavenworth, 43.21. 800 relay: Raytown South, 1:29.68. 1,600 relay: East St. Louis, 3:20.36. Sunflower 1,600 relay: Shawnee Mission West, 3:28.49. 3,200 relay: La Crosse Central, 8:01.71. 6,400 relay: St. Thomas Aquinas, 18:10.39. Sprint medley; Jenks, 3:35.14. Distance medley: Blue Springs, 10:32.63. High jump: Benninghoff, Rogers, 6-08. Triple jump: Glaywulu, Park Hill, 15.30m. Discus: Glynn, Onalaska, 61.71m. Pole vault: Lightfoot, Lee’s Summit, 17-0. Javelin: Gallardo, Wichita Bishop Carroll, 184-7. Long jump: Berry, Leavenworth, 23-0.75. Shot put: Larrison, Moore, 61-09.
Girls event winners
100: Mukes, Edmond Memorial, 11.85. 400: Lewis, Liberty, 57.59. 800: Klocek, Green Mountain, 2:13.03. 1,600: Ripslinger, Davenport Assuption, 4:55.69. 3,200: Logue, Girard, 10:09.97. 100 hurdles: Bolden, Andover Central, 14.59. 300 hurdles: Hirsbrunner, Monroe, 43.77. 2,00 steeplechase: Mi. Dick, Raymore-Peculiar, 7:32.85. 400 relay: Edmond Memorial, 48.15. Sunflower 400 relay: Shawnee Mission South, 50.66. 800 relay: Edmond Memorial, 1:42.93. 1,600 relay: Lee’s Summit West, 3:56.25. Sunflower 1,600 relay: St. James Academy, 4:05.04. 3,200 relay; Maize South, 9:36.92. 6,400 relay: Lee’s Summit West, 21:34.77. Sprint medley: Davenport Assumption, 4:06.74. Distance medley: Bentonville, 12:27.31. Pole vault: Bryant, Columbia Ind., 12-00. Triple jump: Jose, Liberty North, 11.66m. Discus: Kelby, Lee’s Summit, 47.33m. Javelin: Sanders, Springfield Kickapoo, 44.46m. Shot put: Aurentz, Springfield Kickapoo, 43-06.5. High jump: Queen, Summit Christian Academy, 5-10. Long jump: Bolden, Andover Central, 18-10.75.
