College Sports

April 22, 2017 8:44 PM

Park University wins fifth NAIA men’s volleyball national title

Star news services

ST. LOUIS

Park University is making a strong case for being an NAIA dynasty in men’s volleyball.

The third-ranked Pirates captured their fifth NAIA national championship since 2003 on Saturday, ousting top-ranked Grand View (Iowa) in straight sets (36-34, 25-21, 25-16).

Park (26-5) also won NAIA titles in 2003, 2008, 2012 and 2014. The victory gave coach Mike Talamantes his fourth national title — three as Park’s men’s coach and one leading the women’s team in 2014.

Daniel Arteaga had 29 kills and a hitting percentage of .558 Saturday for the Pirates to wrap up tournament MVP honors.

Park hit .396 overall, and Oscar Tuero added six kills.

Setter Milos Trivunic led all players with 48 assists and Billy Crow had a match-high 10 digs.

Grand View ended its season with a 25-4 record.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bill Snyder on the Spring Game

Bill Snyder on the Spring Game 8:20

Bill Snyder on the Spring Game
Graphic footage: Video shows former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon punching woman 1:40

Graphic footage: Video shows former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon punching woman
Watch the hype video: That's How We Do KC Championships 2:59

Watch the hype video: That's How We Do KC Championships

View More Video

Sports Videos