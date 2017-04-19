College Sports

April 19, 2017 2:54 PM

See the hype video Kansas City showed to try and land NCAA events

By Blair Kerkhoff

Got about three minutes?

Watch this slick promotional video put together for the Kansas City Sports Commission and VisitKC in an attempt to land NCAA championships.

The video is titled “That’s How We Do KC Championships” and touted the city’s love of sports, the facilities, central location, hotel space, entertainment options and the street car.

Notice the sports featured toward the beginning: football, volleyball, soccer, wrestling, gymnastics, wrestling, ice hockey and basketball. Kansas City submitted bids for those sports and landed the 2019 Midwest Regional for men’s basketball and the Division II football championship at Children’s Mercy Park for four more years. Also, the city was awarded the women’s bowling championship in North Kansas City in 2021.

