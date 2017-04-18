College Sports

April 18, 2017 12:27 PM

KC awarded more NCAA championships: Midwest Regional, Division II football game return

By Blair Kerkhoff

The NCAA on Tuesday announced future championship sites for 2019-22 and Kansas City once again was a big winner.

The Division II football championship game will remain at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., through 2021.

In Division I men’s basketball, the Midwest Regional, which Oregon won over Kansas last month, will return to the Sprint Center in 2019.

In a previous bid cycle, Sprint Center won the 2017 Division I women’s volleyball Final Four in December and women’s basketball Midwest Regional in March 2018.

Other cities that will be sites for first- and second-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament games are Des Moines, Iowa and Tulsa, Okla., in 2019; Omaha, Neb., and St. Louis in 2020; Wichita and Dallas in 2021; and Fort Worth, Texas, in 2022.

Also, Kansas City was awarded the 2018 NCAA women’s bowling finals. The event will be held at AMF-Pro Bowl in North Kansas City.

