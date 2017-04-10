College results for April 10

Colleges
Women’s golf
KANSAS CITY SHOOTOUT
At Shoal Creek Golf Club
Final round, par 72
Team scores: 1. Northern Illinois, 919; 2. Wichita State, 926; 3. South Dakota State, 930; 4. UMKC, 947; 5. South Dakota, 953; 6. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 957; 7. North Dakota State, 960; 8. Arkansas-Little Rock, 972; 9. Creighton, 985; 10. Oklahoma Wesleyan, 1,056. Top individuals: 1. Torgerson, WSU, 224; 2. Lervick, SD, 227; T3. Gautier, NIU, 228; T3. Ward, NIU, 228; 5. Black, UMKC, 229.
TRITON INVITATIONAL
In St. Louis; at Norwood Hills CC
Final round, par 72
Top three and area team scores: 1. Missouri-St. Louis, 611; 2. Southern Indiana, 654; 3. William Jewell, 664; 4. Truman State, 677; 6. Drury, 693; 7. Rockhurst, 694; 12. Lincoln, 816. Top individuals: 1. Roth, UMSL, 145; 2. Trask, WJC, 160; 3. Boira, UMSL, 154; 4. Capesius, UMSL, 155; 5. Barmettler, TSU, 156.
Tennis
MEN
Neb.-Kearney 8, Truman St. 1
Rockhurst 9, William Jewell 0
WOMEN
Neb.-Kearney 8, Truman St. 1
Rockhurst 9, William Jewell 0
