College results for April 3

USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL
The top 25 teams in the USA Today final 2016-17 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Rank, team
Rec
Pts
Pvs
1. South Carolina (32)
33-4
800
4
2. Mississippi State
34-5
763
7
3. Connecticut
36-1
741
1
4. Stanford
32-6
700
6
5. Notre Dame
33-4
657
2
6. Baylor
33-4
653
5
7. Florida State
28-7
556
13
8. Maryland
32-3
536
3
9. Oregon State
31-5
529
8
10. Ohio State
28-7
489
10
11. Washington
29-6
480
11
12. Louisville
29-8
436
12
13. UCLA
25-9
419
14
14. Texas
25-9
380
15
15. Duke
28-6
356
9
16. Oregon
23-14
345
—
17. N.C. State
23-9
256
17
18. DePaul
27-8
238
19
19. Miami
24-9
225
16
20. West Virginia
24-11
148
21
21. Oklahoma
23-10
147
20
22. Syracuse
22-11
119
22
23. Quinnipiac
29-7
75
—
24. Drake
28-5
68
18
25. Kentucky
22-11
61
24
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 57, Temple 52, Michigan 36, Kansas State 20, Creighton 17, South Florida 13, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Tennessee 7, Marquette 6, Missouri 3, Elon 2, Georgia Tech 2, Virginia 1.
Women’s golf
BENT TREE INTERCOLLEGIATE
In Council Bluffs, Iowa; at Bent Tree GC. Final round, par 72
Top three team scores: 1. Iowa Western, 629; 2. Jamestown, 673; 3. Park, 676. Top individuals: 1. Erson, IW, 140; T2. Evrenidis, IW, 151; T2. Nelson, JAM, 151; 4. Quintana, IW, 155; 5. Pribnow, Peru St., 156; 7. Shivers, Park, 158.
Tennis
Sunday’s results
MEN
Northwest Missouri 7, Neb.-Kearney 2. No. 1 singles: Boissinot, NWM, d. Wakim, UNK, 7-5, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: El Zanaty/Garces, UNK, d. Serrano/Tete, NWM, 8-5.
WOMEN
Northwest Missouri 5, Neb.-Kearney 4. No, 1 singles: Jarolim, NWM, d. Sun, UNK, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Souza/Teruel, NWM, d. Parnell/Royo, UNK, 8-6.
Southwest Baptist 9, Missouri Western 0. No. 1 singles: Soares, SBU, d. Aguilera, MW, 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles: Soares/Tuemmers, SBU, d. Aguilera/Salmaso, MW, 8-1.
