April 3, 2017 10:21 PM

College results for April 3

Colleges

Women’s basketball

USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL

The top 25 teams in the USA Today final 2016-17 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Rank, team

Rec

Pts

Pvs

1. South Carolina (32)

33-4

800

4

2. Mississippi State

34-5

763

7

3. Connecticut

36-1

741

1

4. Stanford

32-6

700

6

5. Notre Dame

33-4

657

2

6. Baylor

33-4

653

5

7. Florida State

28-7

556

13

8. Maryland

32-3

536

3

9. Oregon State

31-5

529

8

10. Ohio State

28-7

489

10

11. Washington

29-6

480

11

12. Louisville

29-8

436

12

13. UCLA

25-9

419

14

14. Texas

25-9

380

15

15. Duke

28-6

356

9

16. Oregon

23-14

345

17. N.C. State

23-9

256

17

18. DePaul

27-8

238

19

19. Miami

24-9

225

16

20. West Virginia

24-11

148

21

21. Oklahoma

23-10

147

20

22. Syracuse

22-11

119

22

23. Quinnipiac

29-7

75

24. Drake

28-5

68

18

25. Kentucky

22-11

61

24

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 57, Temple 52, Michigan 36, Kansas State 20, Creighton 17, South Florida 13, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Tennessee 7, Marquette 6, Missouri 3, Elon 2, Georgia Tech 2, Virginia 1.

Women’s golf

BENT TREE INTERCOLLEGIATE

In Council Bluffs, Iowa; at Bent Tree GC. Final round, par 72

Top three team scores: 1. Iowa Western, 629; 2. Jamestown, 673; 3. Park, 676. Top individuals: 1. Erson, IW, 140; T2. Evrenidis, IW, 151; T2. Nelson, JAM, 151; 4. Quintana, IW, 155; 5. Pribnow, Peru St., 156; 7. Shivers, Park, 158.

Tennis

Sunday’s results

MEN

Northwest Missouri 7, Neb.-Kearney 2. No. 1 singles: Boissinot, NWM, d. Wakim, UNK, 7-5, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: El Zanaty/Garces, UNK, d. Serrano/Tete, NWM, 8-5.

WOMEN

Northwest Missouri 5, Neb.-Kearney 4. No, 1 singles: Jarolim, NWM, d. Sun, UNK, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Souza/Teruel, NWM, d. Parnell/Royo, UNK, 8-6.

Southwest Baptist 9, Missouri Western 0. No. 1 singles: Soares, SBU, d. Aguilera, MW, 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles: Soares/Tuemmers, SBU, d. Aguilera/Salmaso, MW, 8-1.

