Rockhurst University softball pitcher Bridgette Sappington tosses perfect game

Rockhurst University senior Bridgette Sappington pitched the first perfect game in school history Friday, beating Maryville 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader at Rockhurst’s Loyola Park.
Sappington, who played at Raymore-Peculiar, struck out five while retiring 21 batters in a row. She came out of the bullpen and pitched a perfect eighth inning for the win in the Hawks’ 5-4 comeback victory in the first game.
She also pitched four hitless innings on Saturday in Rockhurst’s 6-2 win over Missouri-St. Louis.
