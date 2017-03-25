Johnson County Community College women lose in NJCAA D-II final

The Johnson County Community College women’s basketball team’s bid for a national championship this season came to an end on Saturday night.
Johnson County lost to Kirkwood (Iowa) 61-46 in the NJCAA Division II championship game in Harrison, Ark.
Johnson County, the No. 2 seed, ended the season at 33-3.
Kirkwood, the tournament’s top seed, completed an undefeated season with a 37-0 record.
Johnson County won national titles in 2000 and 2015 but was unable to add another such title on Saturday night.
Austin Richarson, Johnson County’s leading scorer, led the team with 10 points against Kirkwood. Richardson, who played in high school at Lee’s Summit West, also had five rebounds.
Kyessence Collins, who played at Raytown, finished with eight points, six rebounds and six assists for Johnson County. Arielle Jackson, from Shawnee Mission Northwest, added nine points on three three-pointers.
Simone Goods had game-highs of 19 points and 17 rebounds for Kirkwood, which outrebounded Johnson County 42-29.
Johnson County fell behind 33-21 by halftime. Johnson County did outscore Kirkwood 15-10 in the third quarter but was unable to catch up with Kirkwood.
Johnson County came into the game on a 16-game winning streak and had not lost a game since a 79-74 defeat to Labette on Jan. 21 in Parsons, Ks., in a Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference game.
