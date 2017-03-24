Johnson County Community College women’s basketball team advances to NJCAA Division II final

The Johnson County Community College women’s basketball team will be playing for its second national championship in three seasons.
Austin Richardson scored 17 points as Johnson County beat Monroe (N.Y.) 70-66 on Friday night in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II national tournament in Harrison, Ark.
With the victory, Johnson County (33-2) advances to the championship game and will face the winner of Friday night’s other semifinal between Kankakee (Ill.) and Kirkwood (Iowa).
The championship game is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
Johnson County last won the title in 2015 and also won a national championship in 2000.
Richardson, who went to Lee’s Summit West and is Johnson County’s leading scorer (15.2 points per game coming into Friday’s game) also had nine rebounds.
