Johnson County women open with win in NJCAA Division II Tournament

The Johnson County women’s team got off to a fast start and never let up Tuesday in a 72-44 first-round victory over Lackawanna (Pa.) in the NJCAA Division II Tournament in Harrison, Ark.
The Cavaliers (31-2) led 19-5 after the first period and 35-16 at halftime.
Arielle Jackson, who went to Shawnee Mission Northwest, scored 21 points for Johnson County. Lee’s Summit West’s Austin Richardson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Johnson County held Lackawanna to 26.2 percent shooting from the field.
