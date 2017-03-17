College Sports

March 17, 2017 6:41 PM

Baker women lose in second round of NAIA tournament

The Baker women’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Friday at the NAIA tournament in Billings. Mont.

The Wildcats, a No. 2 seed in the Naismith Bracket, lost to No. 3 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) 73-56 in the second round.

Anna Hignight scored a career-high 18 points for Baker, which finished its season 30-5. Sydney Buchel also was in double-figures for the Wildcats with 13 points.

Baker guard Jessica Zweifel had seven assists, six rebounds and three steals but did not score.

Baker trailed 36-33 at the half, but Campbellsville grabbed control in the second half with a 14-4 run in the third quarter.

Baker, the runner-up in the NAIA tournament last season, shot 38 percent from the floor for the game compared to 51.1 percent for Campbellsville.

Baker had advanced to the second round with a 72-56 victory over No. 7 seed Mobile (Ala.) on Wednesday.

▪ Central Methodist, the No. 5 seed in the Cramer Bracket, fell to top-seeded Lindsey-Wilson (Ky.) 89-72 in the second round on Friday.

Central Methodist, 24-10, started out with a 13-4 run before Lindsey-Wilson went to a fullcourt press that turned the tide in the game. Lindsey-Wilson ended up with 32 points off 24 Central Methodist turnovers for the game.

DaJonee Hale finished with 26 points for Central Methodist.

