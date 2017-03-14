Northwest Missouri State advances to NCAA Division II Elite Eight

Northwest Missouri State is returning to the Division II Elite Eight for the first time since 2004.
The Bearcats defeated Southwest Minnesota State 55-52 in the NCAA Central Region championship game played Tuesday on Northwest Missouri’s home floor.
The triumph ends a string of frustrating finishes for the Bearcats, who had reached the final in the previous three years only to come up short.
Point guard Justin Pitts, who played at Blue Springs South, came up with big plays throughout the game — and especially down the stretch. His free throw with 4.9 seconds remaining gave Northwest Missouri a three-point lead.
Southwest Minnesota had a chance to tie, but Ryan Bruggeman’s rushed three-pointer was off the mark.
Pitts finished with 25 points.
The Division II national championship begins on March 22 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
