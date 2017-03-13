Top-seeded Emporia State women lose in regional final

Top-seeded Emporia State built a substantial lead in the first half, but the Hornets struggled with their shooting in the second half and lost 58-56 to No. 2 seed Harding (Ark.) on Monday in the NCAA Division II Central Region final in Searcy, Ark.
Emporia State (29-5) shot just 25 percent from the field in the second half after taking a 14-point lead into halftime. The Bison (30-3) shot 51.7 percent from the field in the second half.
Kathryn Flott had 18 points and 19 rebounds for the Hornets. Addie Lackey scored 13 points, and Jacee Kramer scored 12 points for Emporia State.
A’ndrea Haney and Sydnie Jones both scored 16 points for Harding.
Ashland (Ohio) 74, Drury 62: Drury’s season ended with a loss to unbeaten Ashland on Monday in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region championship game in Ashland, Ohio.
Free throws made the difference in the game. Ashland (34-0) was 22 of 31 from the line, and Drury (30-4) made 3 of 5 attempts.
Heather Harman, Paige Wilson and Hailey Diestelkamp all scored 14 points for Drury. Diestelkamp also had nine rebounds and two steals.
Jodi Johnson led Ashland with 15 points.
Drury (30-4) trailed by five points at halftime. Ashland took an 11-point lead early in the third quarter before the Panthers pulled with 45-44. But the Eagles ended the quarter on a 10-2 run.
Comments