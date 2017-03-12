Northwest Missouri men advance to NCAA Division II Central Region title game

The Northwest Missouri State men will be playing for the NCAA Division II Central Region title after beating Augustana (S.D.) 74-53 on Sunday in Maryville, Mo.
The top-seeded Bearcats (31-1) will play Southwest Minnesota State (28-5) for the championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bearcat Arena.
Blue Springs South grad Justin Pitts scored 16 points and handed out eight assists for Northwest Missouri State. Zach Schneider, who went to Shawnee Mission East, scored 15 points, Chris-Ebou Ndow had 12 points and Park Hill South’s Anthony Woods added 11 points for the Bearcats.
Mike Busack and Jordan Spencer scored 14 points each for Augustana (24-9).
The Bearcats led 40-27 at halftime.
