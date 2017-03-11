Northwest Missouri men outlast Upper Iowa in overtime

Northwest Missouri had to put in some overtime against Upper Iowa on Saturday in the Bearcats’ 79-74 victory in the NCAA Division II Central Region quarterfinals in Maryville, Mo.
A three-pointer by Upper Iowa’s Carson Parker at the end of regulation tied the score at 63-63 before the Bearcats (30-1) pulled out the victory in the extra period.
Blue Springs South’s Justin Pitts scored 33 points for Northwest Missouri. Parker had 20 for Upper Iowa, 22-11.
Ferris State 86, Truman State 78: Truman State had a halftime lead but couldn’t hold it against Ferris State on Saturday in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region quarterfinals in Louisville, Ky.
The Bulldogs (22-10) led by six at the half and by as many as 13 points before Ferris State rallied.
Jake Velky scored 21 points for Truman State, and Connor Erickson added 19 points.
Drew Cushingberry led Ferris State (28-4) with 24 points.
Women
Emporia State 65, Pittsburg State 57: The Emporia State women are on their way to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 for the sixth straight year.
The Hornets defeated Pittsburg State in the Central Region semifinals on Saturday in Searcy, Ark. Emporia State is the top seed in the region.
Kathryn Flott had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Kelly Moten, who had 15 points, scored the last 10 points of the game for Emporia State (29-4).
Paige Lungwitz scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Brenlee McPherson added 14 points for the Gorillas (25-6).
Harding 66, Central Missouri 58: The Jennies led by two going into the final quarter but couldn’t hold the lead in the NCAA Division II Central Region semifinals Saturday in Searcy, Ark.
Megan Skaggs scored 20 points for Central Missouri (24-7). Caroline Hogue had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Harding (29-3).
▪ Drury 67, Saginaw Valley State 55: Drury will play for the NCAA Division II Midwest Region championship after beating Saginaw Valley State on Saturday in Ashland, Ohio.
Drury (30-3) was ahead 45-28 with 4:20 left in the third perod. But Saginaw Valley State (23-8) went on a 13-0 run and pulled within 49-45 with 4:47 left in the game. The Panthers responded with a 7-0 run.
Daejah Bernard scored 20 points for Drury. Emily Wendling had 14 points for the Cardinals.
