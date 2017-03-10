Emporia State, Pittsburg State and Drury win openers in women’s NCAA Division II hoops tourney

Emporia State and Pittsburg State are set to have a showdown in the second round of the women’s NCAA Division II tournament.
Both won first-round games Friday in the Central Region in Searcy, Ark.
The Hornets, who are the top seed in the region, got by Northern State (S.D.) 71-68. Emporia State, which was led by Kelly Moten’s 24 points, fell into an early 11-2 hole and did not lead in the game until 1 minute, 9 seconds left when Kyrstie Miller hit the second of back-to-back three-pointers.
Emporia State will face No. 5 seed Pittsburg State on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Gorillas rolled by fourth-seeded Central Oklahoma 75-51. Madison Northcutt scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Pittsburg State, which was swept by Emporia State in two MIAA games this season.
Drury, the second seed in the Midwest Region in Ashland Ohio, also advanced to the second round. Drury coasted past Bellarmine (Ky.) 75-57, and will face Saginaw Valley (Mich.) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Paige Wilson had 16 points for Drury on Friday.
Comments