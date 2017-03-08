Johnson County men, women on way to national basketball tournaments

Johnson County Community College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are both heading to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournaments.
The men defeated Highland Community College 74-67 and the women beat Highland 63-49 for Region VI Division II championships in Park City, Kan.
This is the second time that both teams qualified for the national tournament in the same season. The other time was in the 2011-12 season.
Oliver Edwards led the way for the Cavaliers’ men’s team with 22 points. He was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Marquawn Wilson added 14 points and Anthony Lupardus and Nick Larkin both scored 13 points for Johnson County (24-8).
Kyessence Collins and Kylee Williams both scored 13 points for the Cavaliers’ women’s team (30-2).
The men’s and women’s national tournaments both take place Mar. 21-25. The men will play in Danville, Ill., and the women will be in Harrison, Ark.
Comments