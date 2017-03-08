Tim Duncan headlines 2017 college hoop hall of fame class

Tim Duncan, one of basketball’s greatest players, headlined the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 announced on Wednesday.
Duncan was named national player of the year in 1997 as a Wake Forest senior. He led the Demon Deacons to four NCAA Tournament appearances, was a two-time ACC player of the year and three-time national defensive player of the year before embarking on a long NBA career.
Duncan helped the San Antonio Spurs to five NBA championships, while earning two MVP awards and three NBA Finals MVP honors.
Joining Duncan in the class that will be inducted in Kansas City in November are Gonzaga’s John Stockton, Indiana’s Scott May, Purdue’s Rick Mount, Duke’s Jay Williams, Winston-Salem State’s Cleo Hill, Creighton’s Paul Silas and coach Bo Ryan of Wisconsin.
Stockton was a playmaking specialist at Gonzaga and was named West Coast Conference player of the year in 1984 when he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.9 steals. Stockton went on to a long NBA career with the Utah Jazz and is the NBA’s career leader in assists and steals. He also won two Olympic gold medals.
May was the consensus national player of the year in 1976 when he led the Hoosiers to the national championship with a 32-0 record, the last undefeated title season in Division I.
Mount, Purdue’s career scoring leader with 2,323 points and a two-time consensus All-America, led the Boilermakers to the 1969 Big Ten championship and first NCAA Tournament appearance. Purdue advanced to the championship game.
Williams helped Duke to the 2001 NCAA championship and swept national player of the year honors in 2002. He led the Blue Devils to a 95-13 record in his three seasons and currently serves as an ESPN analyst.
Hill, who died in 2015 at age 77, was one of the greatest players in the history of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. He averaged 25.4 points in his career and led Winston-Salem State to CIAA championships in 1960 and 1961.
Silas was one of the most dominant rebounders in the game’s history. He averaged 21.6 rebounds in his Creighton career to go along with a 19.6 point career scoring average. In 1962 as a sophomore, Silas averaged 21 points and 22.5 boards. Silas won three NBA championships and was selected to two All-Star teams.
Ryan was successful at three different programs, leading Wisconsin-Platteville to four Division III championships, guiding Wisconsin-Milwaukee to their first consecutive winning seasons in a decade and leading Wisconsin to Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015. The Badgers played in the NCAA Tournament in each of Ryan’s 14 full seasons.
“Collectively, this group broke barriers, won championships, set records, competed for their country and left a lasting mark on the coaching profession,” said Reggie Minton, deputy executive director of the NABC and chair of the Hall of Fame selection panel.
The Hall of Fame’s 12th induction ceremony is on Nov. 19 at the Midland Theater. The CBE Classic will be played the next two days at Sprint Center with Creighton, UCLA, Wisconsin and Baylor in the field.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments