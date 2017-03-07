Northwest Missouri men, Emporia State women are top seeds in NCAA Division II regionals

The Northwest Missouri men and Emporia State women earned top seeds in NCAA Division II Central Regional basketball tournaments scheduled to start this week.
Both teams won MIAA Tournament championships in Kansas City. The 29-1 Bearcats are host to the men’s regional on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.
The Hornets are the No. 1 seed in the women’s regional but second-seeded Harding will be host for games Friday, Saturday and Monday because Emporia State is holding Kansas state high school basketball tournament games on campus this week. Pittsburg State and Central Missouri also qualified for the women’s Central Regional.
In addition to the Kansas City-area MIAA teams competing in the Central Regional, the Truman men and Drury women from the Great Lakes Valley Conference advanced to the Midwest Regional.
Drury, seeded second, will play No. 7 seed Bellarmine in the quarterfinals Friday in Ashland, Ohio. Truman, seeded seventh, will play No. 2 seed Ferris State in the quarterfinals Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
Here are the Central Regional schedules:
NCAA Division II Central Region men
At Bearcat Arena, Maryville, Mo.
Saturday, March 11 quarterfinals
No. 3 East Central vs. No. 6 Minnesota State-Moorhead, noon
No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State vs. No. 7 Arkansas Tech, about 2:15 p.m.
No. 1 Northwest Missouri vs. No. 8 Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Arkansas-Monticello vs. No. 5 Augustana, about 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 semifinals
First two quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Second two quarterfinal winners, about 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14 championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
NCAA Division II Central Region women
At Harding University, Searcy, Ark.
Friday, March 10 quarterfinals
No. 1 Emporia State vs. No. 8 Northern State, noon
No. 4 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Pittsburg State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Harding vs. No. 7 Arkansas Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota State-Moorhead vs. No. 6 Central Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11 semifinals
First two quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Second two quarterfinal winners, about 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 13 championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
