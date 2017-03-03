Central Missouri women headed to semifinals in MIAA tournament

The women’s Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament hit Municipal Auditorium on Friday with quarterfinals games:
No. 2 seed Central Missouri 76, No. 10 Southwest Baptist 61: Central Missouri really got things going in the second half. With the game tied 48-48 in the third quarter, Central Missouri went on a 26-5 run and took control of the game. Central Missouri got huge games from Ashley Duffy and Paige Redmond. Duffy had 24 points and five steals, while Redmond had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Central Missouri will face Emporia State in the semifinals on Saturday night.
No. 3 Emporia State 78, No. 6 Fort Hays State 62: Kathryn Flott had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Emporia State, which made the most of its advantage on the offensive boards, scoring 24 second-chance points. Emporia State outrebounded Fort Hays State 49-31.
