MIAA men’s basketball quarterfinals: Bob Chipman’s career ends after Washburn loss

Washburn coach Bob Chipman’s career came to a close Thursday as the Ichabods lost 75-69 to Nebraska-Kearney in the MIAA men’s basketball quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.
Chipman had announced he would retire after the season. He was honored after Washburn won its first-round tournament game Tuesday in Topeka and finishes with 808 career victories, a national championship and a national runner-up finish in 38 seasons as head coach.
Third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney trailed 39-38 at halftime but went on an early 19-9 second-half run. Isaiah McKay led the Lopers with 22 points.
Washburn’s Brady Skeens had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Nebraska-Kearney will play the Central Missouri-Central Oklahoma at noon Saturday in the semifinals.
MIAA basketball tournaments
When/where: Through Sunday at Municipal Auditorium
Tickets: All seats are general admission. Each two-game session is $20 or $5 for students. An all-session pass is $65. Tickets are available at the box office or through Ticketmaster.
Men’s schedule
Thursday’s quarterfinals
(3) Nebraska-Kearney 75, (6) Washburn 69
(2) Central Missouri vs. (7) Central Oklahoma, about 2:30 p.m.
(1) Northwest Missouri vs. (9) Lincoln, 6 p.m.
(4) Missouri Southern vs. (5) Fort Hays State, about 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals
(3) Nebraska-Kearney vs. (2) Central Missouri or (7) Central Oklahoma, noon
Second two quarterfinal winers, about 2:30 p.m.
Sunday’s championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (winner earns automatic NCAA Division II Tournament berth)
Women’s schedule
Friday’s quarterfinals
(3) Emporia State vs. (6) Fort Hays State, noon
(2) Central Missouri vs. (10) Southwest Baptist, about 2:30 p.m.
(1) Pittsburg State vs. (9) Lindenwood, 6 p.m.
(4) Missouri Western vs. (5) Central Oklahoma, about 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals
First two quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Second two quarterfinal winers, about 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s championship
Semifinal winners, about 3:30 p.m. (winner earns automatic NCAA Division II Tournament berth)
