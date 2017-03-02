College Sports

MIAA men’s basketball quarterfinals: Bob Chipman’s career ends after Washburn loss

Washburn coach Bob Chipman’s career came to a close Thursday as the Ichabods lost 75-69 to Nebraska-Kearney in the MIAA men’s basketball quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.

Chipman had announced he would retire after the season. He was honored after Washburn won its first-round tournament game Tuesday in Topeka and finishes with 808 career victories, a national championship and a national runner-up finish in 38 seasons as head coach.

Third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney trailed 39-38 at halftime but went on an early 19-9 second-half run. Isaiah McKay led the Lopers with 22 points.

Washburn’s Brady Skeens had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Nebraska-Kearney will play the Central Missouri-Central Oklahoma at noon Saturday in the semifinals.

MIAA basketball tournaments

When/where: Through Sunday at Municipal Auditorium

Tickets: All seats are general admission. Each two-game session is $20 or $5 for students. An all-session pass is $65. Tickets are available at the box office or through Ticketmaster.

Men’s schedule

Thursday’s quarterfinals

(3) Nebraska-Kearney 75, (6) Washburn 69

(2) Central Missouri vs. (7) Central Oklahoma, about 2:30 p.m.

(1) Northwest Missouri vs. (9) Lincoln, 6 p.m.

(4) Missouri Southern vs. (5) Fort Hays State, about 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals

(3) Nebraska-Kearney vs. (2) Central Missouri or (7) Central Oklahoma, noon

Second two quarterfinal winers, about 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (winner earns automatic NCAA Division II Tournament berth)

Women’s schedule

Friday’s quarterfinals

(3) Emporia State vs. (6) Fort Hays State, noon

(2) Central Missouri vs. (10) Southwest Baptist, about 2:30 p.m.

(1) Pittsburg State vs. (9) Lindenwood, 6 p.m.

(4) Missouri Western vs. (5) Central Oklahoma, about 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals

First two quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Second two quarterfinal winers, about 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s championship

Semifinal winners, about 3:30 p.m. (winner earns automatic NCAA Division II Tournament berth)

