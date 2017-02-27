College Sports

UConn still No. 1 in AP women’s poll; Mizzou, K-State are ranked

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Connecticut remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while the rest of the top five was shuffled Monday.

The Huskies improved their winning streak to 103 games, cruising to wins over Temple and Memphis. UConn closes out its regular season Monday at South Florida.

Baylor, Notre Dame, Maryland and South Carolina follow UConn. The Terrapins dropped two spots after losing to then-No. 12 Ohio State last week. The Buckeyes moved up to ninth.

Mississippi State fell to sixth after losing in overtime to Kentucky and getting routed by Tennessee. Oregon State climbed four spots to move into a tie for sixth. Florida State and Stanford round out the first 10 teams in the poll.

Missouri is ranked No. 23. Kansas State re-entered the poll at No. 24 while Michigan dropped out.

Associated Press Women’s Top 25

 
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 28-0 825 1
2. Baylor 27-2 784 4
3. Notre Dame 27-3 755 5
4. Maryland 27-2 699 2
5. South Carolina 24-4 690 7
6. Mississippi State 27-3 619 3
6. Oregon State 27-3 619 10
8. Florida State 25-5 561 8
9. Ohio State 25-5 550 12
10. Stanford 25-5 539 8
11. Washington 27-4 534 11
12. Texas 21-7 472 6
13. Duke 25-4 470 13
14. Louisville 25-6 411 14
15. UCLA 22-7 369 15
16. Miami 21-7 293 17
17. N.C. State 22-7 265 18
18. DePaul 24-6 237 19
19. Oklahoma 22-7 230 16
20. Kentucky 20-9 177 22
21. Syracuse 20-9 170 20
22. Drake 23-4 128 21
23. Missouri 21-9 98 24
24. Kansas State 21-8 66 _
25. Temple 22-6 49 23

Others receiving votes: Creighton 41, Tennessee 31, Michigan 15, South Florida 12, Belmont 7, Green Bay 5, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 1.

