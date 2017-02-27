UConn still No. 1 in AP women’s poll; Mizzou, K-State are ranked

Connecticut remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while the rest of the top five was shuffled Monday.
The Huskies improved their winning streak to 103 games, cruising to wins over Temple and Memphis. UConn closes out its regular season Monday at South Florida.
Baylor, Notre Dame, Maryland and South Carolina follow UConn. The Terrapins dropped two spots after losing to then-No. 12 Ohio State last week. The Buckeyes moved up to ninth.
Mississippi State fell to sixth after losing in overtime to Kentucky and getting routed by Tennessee. Oregon State climbed four spots to move into a tie for sixth. Florida State and Stanford round out the first 10 teams in the poll.
Missouri is ranked No. 23. Kansas State re-entered the poll at No. 24 while Michigan dropped out.
Associated Press Women’s Top 25
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (33)
|28-0
|825
|1
|2. Baylor
|27-2
|784
|4
|3. Notre Dame
|27-3
|755
|5
|4. Maryland
|27-2
|699
|2
|5. South Carolina
|24-4
|690
|7
|6. Mississippi State
|27-3
|619
|3
|6. Oregon State
|27-3
|619
|10
|8. Florida State
|25-5
|561
|8
|9. Ohio State
|25-5
|550
|12
|10. Stanford
|25-5
|539
|8
|11. Washington
|27-4
|534
|11
|12. Texas
|21-7
|472
|6
|13. Duke
|25-4
|470
|13
|14. Louisville
|25-6
|411
|14
|15. UCLA
|22-7
|369
|15
|16. Miami
|21-7
|293
|17
|17. N.C. State
|22-7
|265
|18
|18. DePaul
|24-6
|237
|19
|19. Oklahoma
|22-7
|230
|16
|20. Kentucky
|20-9
|177
|22
|21. Syracuse
|20-9
|170
|20
|22. Drake
|23-4
|128
|21
|23. Missouri
|21-9
|98
|24
|24. Kansas State
|21-8
|66
|_
|25. Temple
|22-6
|49
|23
Others receiving votes: Creighton 41, Tennessee 31, Michigan 15, South Florida 12, Belmont 7, Green Bay 5, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 1.
Comments