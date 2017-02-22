Missouri State men can’t hold off Bradley in 77-68 loss

Missouri State led by nine points early in the second half, but the Bears couldn’t maintain their lead in a 77-68 loss to Bradley on Wednesday in Peoria, Ill.
The Braves (11-19, 6-11) are one game behind the Bears (16-14, 7-10) for sixth place in the Missouri Valley Conference. The top six teams earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which starts March 2.
Luuk van Bree scored 17 points for Bradley. The Braves shot 55.8 percent and outrebounded Missouri State 31-20.
Dequon Miller led Missouri State with 26 points. The Bears shot 51.1 percent, but committed 17 turnovers.
