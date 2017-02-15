Illinois State men hold on for 67-66 win over Missouri State

Illinois State edged Missouri State 67-66 on Wednesday night and remained tied for first in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Deontae Hawkins scored 19 points for the Redbirds (22-5, 14-1), who are tied with Wichita State for the MVC lead. Wichita State beat Southern Illinois 87-68 on Wednesday in Carbondale, Ill.
Missouri State led by four points at halftime and increased its lead to 45-37 early in the second half. But a dunk and a three-pointer by MiKyle McIntosh and a three by Hawkins helped put the Redbirds on top 47-45 with 11:38 to go.
The score was tied at 60-60 with 5:07 remaining before Hawkins hit a jumper and a layup ast the Redbirds took a 67-62 lead with 1:46 left.
Dequon Miller missed a three-pointer with 2 seconds left in the game that would have given Missouri State (15-13, 6-9 MVC) the lead.
Alize Johnson scored 17 points, and Jarrid Rhodes added 16 for the Bears, who have lost four straight.
