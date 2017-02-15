College Sports

February 15, 2017 10:43 PM

Illinois State men hold on for 67-66 win over Missouri State

Star news services

SPRINGFIELD

Illinois State edged Missouri State 67-66 on Wednesday night and remained tied for first in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Deontae Hawkins scored 19 points for the Redbirds (22-5, 14-1), who are tied with Wichita State for the MVC lead. Wichita State beat Southern Illinois 87-68 on Wednesday in Carbondale, Ill.

Missouri State led by four points at halftime and increased its lead to 45-37 early in the second half. But a dunk and a three-pointer by MiKyle McIntosh and a three by Hawkins helped put the Redbirds on top 47-45 with 11:38 to go.

The score was tied at 60-60 with 5:07 remaining before Hawkins hit a jumper and a layup ast the Redbirds took a 67-62 lead with 1:46 left.

Dequon Miller missed a three-pointer with 2 seconds left in the game that would have given Missouri State (15-13, 6-9 MVC) the lead.

Alize Johnson scored 17 points, and Jarrid Rhodes added 16 for the Bears, who have lost four straight.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Graphic content: Listen to K-State students chant '(expletive) KU' during recent game

View more video

Sports Videos