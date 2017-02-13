College Sports

February 13, 2017 12:58 PM

UConn still No. 1; Drake enters women’s basketball poll

The Associated Press

Connecticut continues its run at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while Drake earns its first ranking since 2001.

The Huskies have won 99 consecutive games and remain the unanimous choice atop the poll Monday. They face sixth-ranked South Carolina on Monday night.

Kansas State moved up one spot to No. 24.

Maryland, Mississippi State, Florida State and Baylor round out the first five. The Seminoles and Lady Bears are tied for fourth. Baylor dropped two spots after losing to Texas last Monday night.

Notre Dame, Texas, Washington and Stanford follow the Gamecocks.

Drake entered at No. 25, the Bulldogs first appearance since Dec. 3, 2001. Texas A&M came back into the poll at No. 23 this week after edging Tennessee 61-59 on Sunday.

The Vols fell out of the rankings one week after coming back in to the Top 25. Arizona State also dropped out of the poll.

AP Top 25 women’s poll

 
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 24-0 825 1
2. Maryland 25-1 787 3
3. Mississippi State 25-1 737 4
4. Baylor 24-2 703 2
4. Florida State 23-2 703 5
6. South Carolina 21-2 687 6
7. Notre Dame 23-3 621 7
8. Texas 20-4 582 11
9. Washington 24-3 571 10
10. Stanford 22-4 519 8
11. Oregon State 23-3 488 9
12. Ohio State 22-5 446 13
13. Duke 22-4 439 14
14. Louisville 22-6 412 12
15. N.C. State 19-6 321 17
16. Miami 19-6 313 16
17. DePaul 22-5 290 18
18. UCLA 18-7 280 15
19. Oklahoma 20-6 263 19
20. Michigan 21-5 178 21
21. Syracuse 18-8 143 20
22. South Florida 20-4 108 22
23. Texas A&amp;M 19-6 67 _
24. Kansas State 18-7 66 25
25. Drake 20-4 51 _

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 48, Tennessee 17, Kentucky 15, Temple 12, Gonzaga 10, Creighton 9, Green Bay 5, West Virginia 4, Dayton 3, Oregon 2.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kim Anderson at news conference after win: 'Bet you guys are surprised'

View more video

Sports Videos