UConn still No. 1; Drake enters women’s basketball poll

Connecticut continues its run at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while Drake earns its first ranking since 2001.
The Huskies have won 99 consecutive games and remain the unanimous choice atop the poll Monday. They face sixth-ranked South Carolina on Monday night.
Kansas State moved up one spot to No. 24.
Maryland, Mississippi State, Florida State and Baylor round out the first five. The Seminoles and Lady Bears are tied for fourth. Baylor dropped two spots after losing to Texas last Monday night.
Notre Dame, Texas, Washington and Stanford follow the Gamecocks.
Drake entered at No. 25, the Bulldogs first appearance since Dec. 3, 2001. Texas A&M came back into the poll at No. 23 this week after edging Tennessee 61-59 on Sunday.
The Vols fell out of the rankings one week after coming back in to the Top 25. Arizona State also dropped out of the poll.
AP Top 25 women’s poll
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (33)
|24-0
|825
|1
|2. Maryland
|25-1
|787
|3
|3. Mississippi State
|25-1
|737
|4
|4. Baylor
|24-2
|703
|2
|4. Florida State
|23-2
|703
|5
|6. South Carolina
|21-2
|687
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|23-3
|621
|7
|8. Texas
|20-4
|582
|11
|9. Washington
|24-3
|571
|10
|10. Stanford
|22-4
|519
|8
|11. Oregon State
|23-3
|488
|9
|12. Ohio State
|22-5
|446
|13
|13. Duke
|22-4
|439
|14
|14. Louisville
|22-6
|412
|12
|15. N.C. State
|19-6
|321
|17
|16. Miami
|19-6
|313
|16
|17. DePaul
|22-5
|290
|18
|18. UCLA
|18-7
|280
|15
|19. Oklahoma
|20-6
|263
|19
|20. Michigan
|21-5
|178
|21
|21. Syracuse
|18-8
|143
|20
|22. South Florida
|20-4
|108
|22
|23. Texas A&M
|19-6
|67
|_
|24. Kansas State
|18-7
|66
|25
|25. Drake
|20-4
|51
|_
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 48, Tennessee 17, Kentucky 15, Temple 12, Gonzaga 10, Creighton 9, Green Bay 5, West Virginia 4, Dayton 3, Oregon 2.
