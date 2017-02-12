Missouri State men’s loss to Northern Iowa is another tough one

It was another unhappy ending for Missouri State on Sunday.
The Bears lost 55-52 to Northern Iowa in Springfield for their sixth loss this season by three points or fewer. It was their fourth such defeat in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Dequon Miller and Jarred Dixon both scored 12 points for Missouri State (15-12, 6-8 MVC), which has lost three straight games and five of its last six.
Obediah Church pulled down 12 rebounds, and Alize Johnson grabbed 10 in helping the Bears to a 41-24 rebounding advantage.
Jeremy Morgan had 18 points with five rebounds and four assists for the Panthers (13-12, 8-6).
