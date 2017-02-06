College Sports

February 6, 2017 11:44 AM

Gonzaga, Villanova, KU on top of AP poll after wild week

The Associated Press

Gonzaga is No. 1 for a second straight week in The Associated Press college basketball poll following a week in which all but four of the top 10 teams lost at least one game.

The Bulldogs (24-0), the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I, received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday. Villanova (22-2) moved from fourth to second after receiving the other six No. 1 votes.

Kansas, which saw its 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse end over the weekend, held at third while Louisville jumped from sixth to fourth.

Oregon, coming off its impressive win over Arizona, went from 13th to fifth. Baylor, which lost twice last week, dropped from second to sixth.

Wisconsin was seventh followed by North Carolina, Arizona and UCLA.

Cincinnati, riding a 14-game winning streak, went from 14th to No. 11 and was followed by Virginia, West Virginia, Florida State, Kentucky, Purdue, Florida, Duke, South Carolina and Saint Mary’s.

The last five ranked teams are Maryland, Butler, Creighton, Xavier and SMU. Xavier and SMU are the week’s newcomers, replacing Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Xavier returned to the poll after being out for one week. The Musketeers (17-6), who dropped out after losing four of five games, have won three straight.

SMU (20-4) is ranked for the first time this season. The Mustangs, who were ranked for all but one week last season, have won six straight and 16 of their last 17.

Notre Dame (17-7) was ranked for the last nine weeks, reaching as high as 14th, but the Fighting Irish dropped out from 20th after losing five of their last six.

Northwestern (18-5) lost to Purdue in its only game last week and fell from 25th after one week in the poll.

AP Top 25 men’s poll

 
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1
2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4
3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3
4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6
5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13
6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2
7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10
8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12
9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5
10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11
11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14
12. Virginia 17-5 875 9
13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7
14. Florida State 20-4 839 15
15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8
16. Purdue 19-5 537 23
17. Florida 18-5 530 24
18. Duke 18-5 514 21
19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19
20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18
21. Maryland 20-3 326 17
22. Butler 18-5 285 16
23. Creighton 20-4 207 22
24. Xavier 17-6 144 _
25. SMU 20-4 107 _

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

Tod Palmer’s ballot: 1. Gonzaga, 2. Villanova, 3. Louisville, 4. Wisconsin, 5. West Virginia, 6. Virginia, 7. Baylor, 8. Kansas, 9. North Carolina, 10. UCLA, 11. Oregon, 12. Arizona, 13. Cincinnati, 14. Florida State, 15. Florida, 16. Kentucky, 17. South Carolina, 18. Duke, 19. Purdue, 20. Butler, 21. Xavier, 22. SMU, 23. Maryland, 24. Creighton, 25. Saint Mary's.

