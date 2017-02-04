Missouri State stumbles on road against Evansville

Jaylon Brown scored 25 points for Evansville in its 74-66 home victory over Missouri State.
With the win, Evansville ended its nine-game losing streak.
The Bears, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four.
Jarred Dixon scored 16 points and Obediah Church added 13 for Missouri State (15-10, 6-6 Missouri Valley).
The Purple Aces (11-14, 2-10) shot 29 for 52 (56 percent) from the floor and in the second half were 16 for 25 (64 percent) from the floor.
The Purple Aces scored 11 points off 11 Missouri State turnovers while committing just five turnovers themselves.
