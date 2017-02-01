Wichita State fights past Drake 77-69

2:24 Lidia Bastianich visits Paradise Pause

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

0:46 Commercial: 'No need for extreme measures just Switch to Sprint'

1:15 Trump endorses use of ‘nuclear option’ to confirm his Supreme Court pick

12:50 Safety tips when you encounter bears, wolves, or moose

1:08 Get to know Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch

6:00 MoDOT goes over the benefits of diverging diamond interchanges

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day