January 28, 2017 10:13 PM

Missouri State falls in overtime to Southern Illinois

The Associated Press

CARBONDALE, Ill.

Sean O’Brien scored five of his 24 points in overtime, Mike Rodriguez scored the winning free throw with 3 seconds left and Southern Illinois edged Missouri State 85-84 in OT on Saturday night.

Missouri State had a 40-28 halftime lead.

After Rodriguez put Southern Illinois up 84-79 with 6 seconds left in overtime, Missouri State’s Alize Johnson hit a pair of free throws. After Rodriguez hit his winning free throw, Johnson canned a three-pointer from half-court with .5 seconds left.

Johnson finished with a game-high 26 points. Dequon Miller added 15 for the Bears (14-9 overall, 5-5 Missouri Valley) and Jarred Dixon 14.

O’Brien grabbed four of his nine rebounds in OT, and also had a steal. He finished 11 of 13 from the floor, and also dished six assists for the Salukis (12-11, 5-5 MVC), who halted a three-game skid.

Sean Lloyd scored 15 points, Thik Bol 14 and Rodriguez 12 for Southern Illinois. Armon Fletcher added 10 points with 11 rebounds, his first double-double.

