Big 12-SEC Challenge: No. 18 West Virginia edges Texas A&M 81-77

No. 18 West Virginia looked great at times. It also provided lots of teaching material for coach Bob Huggins.
Jevon Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Mountaineers edged Texas A&M 81-77 on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
West Virginia opened a 51-31 lead on Daxter Miles Jr.’s three-pointer early in the second half. But the Mountaineers needed two free throws by Esa Ahmad with 4.4 seconds left to finish off the Aggies.
“I’ve seen too many leads disappear,” Huggins said. “We came out the second half and didn’t play with any intensity. You let people get confidence. Those are high-level players. Everybody we play in Big 5 conferences has high-level players and you can’t let them get started.”
Ahmad went 6 for 12 at the line and finished with 14 points. Miles scored 10 points for West Virginia (17-4), which was coming off an 85-69 win against No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday.
Carter made four three-pointers and also had two steals in 34 minutes.
“Jevon Carter shows you what a really good point guard can do and he set the tone,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said.
Admon Gilder scored 24 points for the Aggies (11-9), and Tyler Davis had 19 points and 18 rebounds. JC Hampton went 5 for 6 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points.
It was Davis’ fourth double-double of the season. His 18 rebounds were the most for the Aggies since Andy Slocum also had 18 against Texas in 2004.
“He’s a very good player,” Carter said. “He’s got a big body and skilled down low. He’s a wreck down there inside.”
No. 25 Florida 84, Oklahoma 52: Kevarrius Hayes scored a career-high 20 points to help the Gators win in Norman, Okla.
Canyon Barry scored 15 points and Devin Robinson had 13 for the Gators (16-5), who have won two in a row since dropping consecutive games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Rashard Odomes scored 13 points for the Sooners (8-12), and Kameron McGusty had 10.
Texas Tech 77, LSU 64:Zach Smith scored 25 points as the host Red Raiders (15-6) downed the Tigers (9-11).
Challenge history
2013-14 season: Big 12 won 7-3
2014-15 season: Big 12 won 6-4
2015-16 season: Big 12 won 7-3
