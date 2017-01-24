Wichita State routs Southern Illinois

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January Pause

10:44 Postgame analysis: Kansas 79, Texas 67

3:05 KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

37:09 KU basketball team enters pivotal stretch of season

10:59 Postgame analysis: KU wins big in Las Vegas

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'