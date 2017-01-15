Loyola of Chicago outlasts Missouri State men 77-71

Aundre Jackson scored 22 points for Loyola (Chicago) in a 77-71 victory over Missouri State on Sunday in Chicago.
Milton Doyle added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Loyola (13-6, 3-3 in Missouri Valley). Donte Ingram sank four three-pointers and scored 17 points for the Ramblers, who were 5 of 13 from long range.
Jackson made two free throws with 2:49 to go, and after Missouri State was whistled for a charge, Doyle made a pull-up jumper to cap a 10-0 run for a 67-60 lead.
Loyola hit 8 of 10 free-throw attempts in the final 1:04. The Ramblers erased an 11-point halftime deficit and improved to 9-1 this season at Gentile Arena.
Alize Johnson had 20 points and 10 rebounds — his 10th double-double this season — for Missouri State (12-7, 3-3). Dequon Miller added 16 points, and Chris Kendrix scored 15 for the Bears.
Comments