Kansas State women win showdown against rival Kansas 73-60

Kansas State’s women’s basketball team jumped out to a big early lead and made it hold up in a 73-60 victory over Kansas on Wednesday in Manhattan, Kan.
No. 25 K-State led 22-9 after the first quarter. After KU closed to within 33-26 at halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Jayhawks 24-10 in the third quarter.
Breanna Lewis had 15 points and 10 rebounds for K-State (13-4, 3-2 in Big 12). Pleasant Hill’s Kindred Wesemann added 12 points for the Wildcats, and Karyla Middlebrook scored 11 points.
Jessica Washington scored 31 points for KU (6-10, 0-5). Washington made seven of 10 three-pointers. Kylee Kopatich added 11 points for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State made 42.6 percent of its shots in the game, and Kansas hit 37.5 percent from the field. The Wildcats outscored the Jayhawks 38-20 in the paint.
Comments