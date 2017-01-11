Kansas State women win showdown against rival Kansas 73-60

2:18 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid addresses Jamaal Charles' injury update Pause

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

2:19 Fan's Shawnee man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

26:36 Part 2: Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt