Baylor ascends to No. 1 in AP poll, while KU is second; K-State is ranked 25th

There’s a new No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.
For Baylor, it’s the first time it has ever occupied the top spot in the AP poll. The Bears (15-0) have made a meteoric rise in the poll, going from a team that didn’t receive a vote in the preseason poll to one that received 55 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
Baylor is the 59th school to be ranked No. 1 since the poll started in the 1948-49 season. The Bears will be tested on top right away, playing at West Virginia on Tuesday and at Kansas State on Saturday.
K-State cracked the poll in a tie at No. 25. Kansas State was last ranked for two weeks in 2013-14. Kansas (14-1) was No. 1 on eight ballots, moved up from third to second, giving the Big 12 the top two teams in the poll.
Villanova, which received one first-place vote, had been No. 1 for the last five weeks, but the Wildcats (15-1) dropped to third after losing at Butler last week.
UCLA (16-1), which got the other first-place vote, stayed fourth.
Gonzaga (15-0), the only other unbeaten Division I school, and Kentucky remained fifth and sixth, while Duke, Creighton, Florida State and West Virginia rounded out the top 10.
North Carolina was 11th followed by Butler, Oregon, Louisville, Xavier, Arizona, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia and Notre Dame.
The last ranked teams are Saint Mary’s, Cincinnati, Florida and Minnesota, with Kansas State and Southern California tied for 25th.
Minnesota moved into the rankings for the first time since 2012-13, when the Gophers were in the poll for 11 weeks, reaching as high as No. 9. Minnesota’s arrival means there’s a father-son duo in the Top 25 with Kentucky coach Rick Pitino and Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.
Virginia Tech (12-3) dropped out from 21st after losses to North Carolina State and Florida State. The Hokies had been ranked for just one week.
Indiana (11-5) was ranked 11th in the preseason poll and had reached as high as No. 3. But the Hoosiers’ loss to Wisconsin last week was their third straight.
There are nine games this week between ranked teams. In addition to Baylor at West Virginia, the other game between top 10 teams is Duke at Florida State on Tuesday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference leads the way with six ranked teams while the Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 have four each.
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (55)
|15-0
|1608
|2
|2. Kansas (8)
|14-1
|1517
|3
|3. Villanova (1)
|15-1
|1499
|1
|4. UCLA (1)
|16-1
|1433
|4
|5. Gonzaga
|15-0
|1366
|5
|6. Kentucky
|13-2
|1327
|6
|7. Duke
|14-2
|1173
|8
|8. Creighton
|15-1
|1111
|10
|9. Florida State
|15-1
|1071
|12
|10. West Virginia
|13-2
|972
|7
|11. North Carolina
|14-3
|902
|14
|12. Butler
|14-2
|880
|18
|13. Oregon
|15-2
|869
|15
|14. Louisville
|13-3
|744
|9
|15. Xavier
|13-2
|651
|16
|16. Arizona
|15-2
|634
|17
|17. Purdue
|14-3
|584
|20
|18. Wisconsin
|13-3
|581
|13
|19. Virginia
|12-3
|580
|11
|20. Notre Dame
|14-2
|468
|23
|21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|14-1
|377
|19
|22. Cincinnati
|13-2
|256
|22
|23. Florida
|12-3
|252
|24
|24. Minnesota
|15-2
|167
|_
|25. Kansas State
|13-2
|20
|_
|25. Southern Cal
|15-2
|20
|25
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.
Tod Palmer’s ballot: 1. Baylor, 2. Villanova, 3. Gonzaga, 4. Kansas, 5. UCLA, 6. Kentucky, 7. Duke, 8. West Virginia, 9. Creighton, 10. Florida State, 11. North Carolina, 12. Butler, 13. Arizona, 14. Virginia, 15. Louisville, 16. Xavier, 17. Oregon, 18. Purdue, 19. Wisconsin, 20. Florida, 21. Notre Dame, 22. Saint Mary's 23. Cincinnati, 24. Minnesota, 25. USC.
Kentucky out of women’s poll
Kentucky’s run in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll has come to an end while UConn remains No. 1.
The Wildcats fell out of the Top 25 on Monday, ending a streak of 132 consecutive weeks in the poll. It was the fifth longest active streak and eighth overall. Kentucky split a pair of games this week, edging Missouri before losing to Texas A&M.
The Huskies have the longest current run, being ranked for 441 straight weeks — behind only Tennessee’s record 565 consecutive polls. UConn can break its own NCAA record 90-game winning streak this week. The team faces No. 20 South Florida on Tuesday to tie the mark, and a win at SMU on Saturday would break the record.
Following the Huskies in the poll again were Baylor, Maryland, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
