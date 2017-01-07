Missouri State drops second straight Missouri Valley game

Mike Rodriguez scored 22 points and Southern Illinois pulled away over the final 10 minutes for a 75-67 victory over Missouri State on Saturday.
It was Southern Illinois’ third straight win.
Missouri State, on the other hand, has lost two straight games in Missouri Valley games after opening up the conference schedule with two victories.
Jarred Dixon, who went to Lee’s Summit West, and Dequon Miller each scored 15 points for Missouri State on Saturday.
Missouri State (11-6, 2-2) outshot Southern Illinois 49-42 percent from the field, but the Salukis hit two more three-pointers (7 of 19 to the Bears’ 5 of 19) and held a 10-point advantage at the foul line. Southern Illinois went 20-24 at the free-throw line, while Missouri State was 10 of 18.
A Dixon three-pointer for the Bears cut the Southern Illinois lead to 48-46 with 9:24 left in the game. But the Salukis responded by scoring seven of the next nine to regain some breathing room. A Rodriguez layup with 1:42 left made it 68-56.
Rodriguez hit 7 of 8 shots and all three of his three-pointers for the Salukis (10-7, 3-1).
