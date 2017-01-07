Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson intrigues as NFL prospect

As a source for NFL quarterback talent, the College Football Playoff is off to a solid start.
The first game played in the new format, the Rose Bowl in January 2015, matched Oregon and Florida State in a semifinal contest, with Marcus Mariota outgunning Jameis Winston in their final seasons.
Mariota and Winston have been starters since entering the NFL, and both improved their games while helping their teams to better records as second-year pros. (And they combined to hand the AFC West champion Chiefs half of their four losses).
Ohio State’s Cardale Jones, who led Ohio State to the 2014 CFP championship, made his NFL debut for the Bills in their final game this season.
Connor Cook, who helped lead Michigan State to the 2015 Big Ten title and CFP semifinal appearance in the Cotton Bowl, got his first NFL start Saturday for the Oakland Raiders in the wild-card game against the Texans.
The next quarterback who figures to make an NFL splash wears orange. Clemson junior Deshaun Watson will be a central figure in Monday’s championship game against Alabama and carries a pro prospect tag into the game, although he may not be the top quarterback prospect.
Four months before the NFL Draft, Watson seems to be in a mix with North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer and others when it comes to draft pecking order.
But no quarterback in college football has had the combination of individual and team success over the last two seasons as Watson.
He’s a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Tigers to the college football title game for the second straight year.
One of the best games of his career came in last year’s championship game against Alabama, when Watson torched the nation’s third-ranked defense for 478 total yards, including 405 passing. That’s why Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, when asked Saturday what concerns him most about the Tigers, started with…
“The quarterback,” Saban said. “Their entire system, their entire scheme, but Deshaun Watson, I’ve said this all week long, is probably the most dynamic player in college football, maybe the best player in college football relative to what he does for his team.
“A combination of his ability to pass the ball accurately, execute their offense in the passing game, as well as his physical ability to run the ball and add quarterback runs to their whole system of very good players, whether it’s running backs or wide receivers, and he can utilize all the talent on their team because of his skill set.”
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman, but Saban isn’t wrong about Watson, who is 27-2 as a starter over the last two seasons.
Watson is listed at 6-2, 215. He’s a dual threat who doesn’t hide from the label.
“I guess if you want to say I’m a dual threat, I can run the ball, can pass the ball … I just try to be the best quarterback I can be,” Watson said.
Last season, Watson showed an ability to throw deep balls with accuracy, and he entered this season as the top quarterback prospect by several draft analysts in a year in which he became the first quarterback in FBS history to pass for more than 4,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000.
But Watson didn’t make a jump in his third season of competition. Twice, he threw three interceptions in a game — he has 17 overall compared to 13 last year — and his overall accuracy took a small dip. His stock started dropping.
In the collection of mock drafts, Watson is seen as going anywhere from early first round to middle second, which puts him in every team’s range, including the Chiefs, who will pick late in the first round. Is it time to draft a quarterback early to groom Alex Smith’s successor?
Watson has evaluated his year as the quarterback of the Clemson Tigers and not as an NFL prospect.
“It’s been successful,” Watson said. “I’ve met my expectations. Of course I wish I would have had less turnovers. That’s the only part of the expectations that I didn’t meet. But at the end of the day it’s been a successful year.”
Watson is athletic, elusive and has the arm strength to fit throws in tight windows. His size is a concern. Watson is shorter than Trubisky (6-3), Kizer (6-4) and Brad Kaaya (6-4) of Miami, Fla. Some have questioned Watson’s upside as a passer.
He’s heard the criticisms.
“There are always things that you’ve got to improve on and prove people wrong,” Watson said. “Regardless of the situation of or who you are, you’re going to have haters and you’re going to have people that like you.”
The Cleveland Browns have the first selection and could be in the market. Watson has been invited to play in the Senior Bowl, and the Browns staff is coaching the South team. If Watson accepts, he will play for that team. Last year, Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz, the top rookie quarterbacks this season, played in the Senior Bowl.
The only future Watson is interested in discussing is the next game. He’ll take on a ferocious Alabama defense that allows 11.4 points and 244 total yards per game. If Watson approaches the success on Monday that he enjoyed a year ago, the intrigue as a near-the-top selection will increase.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
