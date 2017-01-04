Illinois State men outlast Missouri State in overtime

MiKyle McIntosh scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 74-71 victory over Missouri State in overtime on Wednesday night in Normal, Ill.
Deontae Hawkins had 20 points for the Redbirds (11-4, 3-0 Missouri Valley), and Paris Lee added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Jarrid Rhodes scored 19 points for the Bears (11-5, 2-1), who hit 14 three-pointers on a school-record 38 attempts.
After Rhodes’ three-pointer gave Missouri State a 67-64 lead to open the overtime period, Lee matched that for the Redbirds. The Bears then missed six straight shots. McIntosh scored five straight points before he missed three straight free throws and Lee missed two, keeping the lead at 72-67.
Jarred Dixon hit a jumper for Missouri State, and after McIntosh made two from the line, the Bears’ Austin Ruder scored with 11 seconds left, making it 74-71. McIntosh then missed two more free throws, but the Redbirds had two fouls to give, keeping the Bears from getting a shot until a desperation air ball as time ran out.
