Missouri State men’s basketball team falls to No. 23 USC

Elijah Stewart scored 21 points to lead No. 23 Southern California past Missouri State 83-75 in the third round of the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday night as the Trojans remained one of six unbeaten teams in Division I.
The Trojans (12-0) never trailed, shooting 55 percent from the field. They play Wyoming in the championship game on Friday night.
Jordan McLaughlin added 19 points, while Metu Chimezie had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans.
Stewart was 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Alize Johnson and Ronnie Rousseau III led Missouri State (8-4) with 17 points each. Johnson had nine rebounds. Ryan Kreklow had 12 points while Dequon Miller added 11 as the Bears finished 13 of 35 from 3-point range.
USC outscored the Bears, who will wrap up tournament play against DePaul on Friday, in the paint 38-18.
