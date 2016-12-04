Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Washington are college football’s final four

The top three teams in the College Football Playoff were expected. Top-ranked Alabama, the No. 1 seed, was announced first.
Next came second-seeded Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State. The teams switched positions from last week’s CFP committee ranking, but no matter. Those teams will meet in a national semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl.
The mystery was the No. 4 seed. Would it be Pac-12 champion Washington, Big Ten champion Penn State or Michigan, which defeated the Nittany Lions by 39 points?
The Huskies got the call, and Washington will meet Alabama in the Peach Bowl in the other semifinal.
The semifinal games will be played on Dec. 31. The winners will meet in the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.
Penn State was fifth and Michigan sixth in the final CFP poll.
