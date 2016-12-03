Missouri State basketball loses at Air Force

Frank Toohey scored 17 points and Hayden Graham and Zach Kocur each scored 16 to lead Air Force past Missouri State 83-70 in a Mountain West-Missouri Valley Conference Challenge Series game on Saturday.
Jarred Dixon led Missouri State, 4-2, with a career-high 21 points, and Ronnie Rousseau III added 17 for the Bears. Missouri State is 0-2 on the road.
Dixon and Alize Johnson made back-to-back jumpers that brought Missouri State to within 48-41 with 15:34 left in the game. But Air Force proceeded to outscore the Bears 12-4 and led 60-45 on Lavelle Scottie’s jump shot with 9:43 to play.
Kocur made a three-pointer with 13:35 left in the first half and Air Force, 6-3, built a 17-6 lead to start the game. That triggered a 14-6 run and Jordan Martin’s layup brought the Bears to within three.
After the teams traded three-pointers, the Falcons outscored Missouri State 15-6 in the final five minutes of the half. Air Force led 41-32 at halftime.
