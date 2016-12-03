College Sports

December 3, 2016 10:27 PM

Missouri State basketball loses at Air Force

The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Frank Toohey scored 17 points and Hayden Graham and Zach Kocur each scored 16 to lead Air Force past Missouri State 83-70 in a Mountain West-Missouri Valley Conference Challenge Series game on Saturday.

Jarred Dixon led Missouri State, 4-2, with a career-high 21 points, and Ronnie Rousseau III added 17 for the Bears. Missouri State is 0-2 on the road.

Dixon and Alize Johnson made back-to-back jumpers that brought Missouri State to within 48-41 with 15:34 left in the game. But Air Force proceeded to outscore the Bears 12-4 and led 60-45 on Lavelle Scottie’s jump shot with 9:43 to play.

Kocur made a three-pointer with 13:35 left in the first half and Air Force, 6-3, built a 17-6 lead to start the game. That triggered a 14-6 run and Jordan Martin’s layup brought the Bears to within three.

After the teams traded three-pointers, the Falcons outscored Missouri State 15-6 in the final five minutes of the half. Air Force led 41-32 at halftime.

