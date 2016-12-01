Park women advance in NAIA volleyball tournament

The Park women’s volleyball team is headed to the round of 16 in the NAIA national tournament.
In a must-win match in group play, the Pirates rallied from two sets down and beat Lourdes (Ohio) 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-11 in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday night.
With the victory Park finished with a 2-1 record in Group G play and moves on as the Group G winner.
Park will begin bracket play with a 1:30 game on Friday against Grand View (Iowa) of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Wendy Romero had 27 kills and Salma Shahtout added 16 for Park on Thursday in its win over Lourdes.
Rockhurst falls in first round of NCAA Division II tourney
The Rockhurst women’s volleyball season came to an end on Thursday night in the NCAA Division II tournament.
Rockhurst fell in the first round, losing to Saginaw Valley (Mich.) in straight sets, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24 in Big Rapids, Mich.
Rockhurst, which was a No. 4 seed in the tournament, finished the season with a record of 27-7.
Saginaw Valley, a No. 5 seed, will meet top-seed and host Ferris State in the second round.
Ferris State knocked out No. 8 seed Truman State 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 earlier on Thursday.
▪ Post University (Conn.) senior Skyler German, formerly of Park Hill South High and Central Missouri, was chosen as the East Region women’s volleyball player of the year by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association. German’s Post team opens the NCAA Division II tournament Thursday night at Daemen (N.Y.).
Comments