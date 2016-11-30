Baker advances in NAIA soccer with 2-1 win over Benedictine

Baker’s women’s soccer team moved into the semifinals of the NAIA women’s soccer championship with a 2-1 victory over Benedictine on Wednesday in Orange Beach, Ala.
The Wildcats will play No. 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) on Friday. Spring Arbor beat Vanguard (Calif.) 1-0 on Wednesday.
Liz Intfen, who went to Olathe South, scored for Baker at 12:47 of the first half. Baker’s Jenna Lattimer, who also attended Olathe South tied the game with a goal at 36:33.
Krista Hooper scored the winning goal for Baker at the 72:08 mark.
▪ Columbia College lost to Northwestern Ohio 3-0 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Robyn Moodaly scored in the first minute of the match for Northwestern Ohio, and Camilla Anderson scored twice for the Racers.
Columbia finished with a 19-2-3 record.
Park wins in NAIA volleyball
Park defeated Corban (Ore.) 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22) in pool play Wednesday at the NAIA women’s volleyball championship in Sioux City, Iowa.
Wendy Romero had 20 kills, Salma Shahtout added 12 and Paloma Bacellar added 10 for Park, 33-3. Corban is 24-7.
Park will play Lourdes (Ohio) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
